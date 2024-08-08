A cab driver is up to mischief on the streets of Paris. imago

The taximeter shows 14 euros, but the driver is said to have charged the representative of an Olympic delegation 1499 euros. Now the Paris police are investigating.

A Paris cab driver allegedly charged a representative of the Olympic delegation a whopping 1499 euros instead of 14 euros for a short ride. The Olympic representative from Qatar had only wanted a short ride from a restaurant in the city center to the Eiffel Tower, reported the newspaper "Le Parisien" with reference to the police.

The 31-year-old had paid the amount of 14 euros shown on the taximeter by credit card, but soon realized that he had been charged 100 times that amount. He then called the police. He is being investigated for fraud.

A cab driver had already been arrested in Paris last year for allegedly ripping off foreign tourists and, in one case, charging a hundred times the fare himself. Instead of 15.40 euros, he secretly charged a Spaniard 1540 euros.

The driver tricked the tourists into believing that the contactless payment function on his card reader was not working. While they entered their PIN in good faith, the driver used his hand to cover up the increased amount he had entered into the device.

