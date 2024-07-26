Bev Priestman will not be on the sidelines during the Olympics. Imago

Canadian soccer coach Bev Priestman has to return home. The reason for this is that her staff spied on New Zealand's opponents using drone footage.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Canadian head coach Bev Priestman has been suspended from the Olympic Games due to a drone scandal. Assistant coach Andy Spence takes over on an interim basis.

Video analyst Joey Lombardi was arrested for espionage and sentenced to probation.

The New Zealand FA forwarded the incident to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. The Canadian players emphasize their integrity. Show more

Following a drone scandal, the Canadian women's soccer players will have to do without their head coach at the Olympic Games in France with immediate effect. As the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced on Friday night, Bev Priestman has been suspended from her position for the entire duration of the Summer Games. The 38-year-old had already decided not to watch the opening game against New Zealand (2:1) on Thursday from the sidelines.

"In the last 24 hours, additional information has been brought to our attention about the use of drones against opponents ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the COC wrote in a statement. "In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend the head coach of the women's national team, Bev Priestman, for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and until the independent external investigation is completed."

Arrest of the video analyst

Video analyst Joey Lombardi had used a drone to spy on New Zealand's training. The New Zealand FA then complained and Lombardi was arrested in Saint-Etienne. He has since been sentenced to eight months in prison, although this has been suspended. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander, who received a report from Lombardi, also had to leave the Olympic Games.

Now Priestman must also return home. The current assistant coach Andy Spence will take over as head coach until the end of the Olympic Games.

"We're not cheaters," said defender Vanessa Gilles after the opening win in Saint-Etienne. "To be honest, it wasn't easy. There was a lot of emotion, frustration and humiliation because as players it doesn't reflect our values and what we want to represent as competitors at the Olympics."

The New Zealand Football Association has also referred the matter to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.