Carlos Alcaraz is surprisingly eliminated in the 2nd round of the US Open. The world number 3 from Spain was defeated 1:6, 5:7, 4:6 by the unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP 74).

Alcaraz thus had to bury his dream of a third major title in a row early on. The 21-year-old had most recently triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon. Now his 15-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments came to an abrupt end.

Against the furious Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, Alcaraz has to cope with one of the biggest disappointments of his young and successful career. Since 2021, his first season on the ATP Tour, the Spaniard has never lost so early at a Grand Slam tournament. Two years ago, he won his first major title in New York.

For Van de Zandschulp, number 74 in the rankings, it is the most significant victory of his career. "I'm a bit lost for words. This is an unbelievable evening, the first time at Arthur Ashe," said the Dutchman in an interview on the course. "I believed from the first point that I had a chance. If you want to beat a player like that, you have to stay calm."

Van de Zandschulp reached the quarter-finals in Flushing Meadows in 2021, but has never played at this level at a Grand Slam tournament since. He will face Jack Draper (ATP 25) from Great Britain in the 3rd round.

