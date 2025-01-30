The ultimately decisive goal: HCD goalgetter Filip Zadina (center back) beats Servette goalie Robert Mayer to make it 3-1. Keystone

HC Davos remains on course for the playoffs. With a 3-2 home win in the only Thursday game of the National League, however, it sends Genève-Servette further into misery.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Servette, champions two years ago and Champions League winners last season, still can't get going. Thanks to Vincent Praplan's early goal to give them the lead, they had hopes of a turnaround until almost halfway through the game, but then Davos brought the fragile house of cards crashing down again within 52 seconds. Matej Stransky and Julian Parrée scored to make it 2:1, and the in-form Filip Zadina increased the lead to 3:1 before the second break.

Praplan's double goal two and a half minutes before the end came too late for the unsettled Geneva team. The change of coach from Jan Cadieux to the duo of Yorick Treille/Rikard Franzen shortly before the New Year has so far had as little effect as the appointment of Stefan Hedlund as a consultant. Servette lost for the fifth time in a row.

HCD, on the other hand, consolidated its place in the top 6, which leads directly to the playoffs. The lead over seventh-placed Fribourg-Gottéron is back up to six points - with one game less.

Davos - Genève-Servette 3:2 (0:1, 3:0, 0:1)

4940 spectators. - SR Piechaczek (GER)/Kova (FIN), Cattaneo/Humair. - Goals: 11th Praplan (power play goal) 0:1. 29th (28:10) Stransky (Andersson) 1:1. 30th (29:02) Parrée (Ambühl) 2:1. 35th Zadina (power play goal) 3:1. 58th Praplan 3:2. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Davos, 4 x 2 minutes against Genève-Servette. - PostFinance top scorers: Tambellini; Manninen.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Andersson, Jung; Fora, Dahlbeck; Honka, Gross; Barandun; Stransky, Corvi, Knak; Kessler, Ryfors, Tambellini; Nussbaumer, Egli, Zadina; Frehner, Ambühl, Parrée; Wieser.

Genève-Servette: Mayer; Schneller, Berni; Chanton, Le Coultre; Karrer, Lennström; Vouardoux, Jacquemet; Hartikainen, Manninen, Praplan; Pouliot, Richard, Timashov; Bertaggia, Jooris, Loosli; Cavalleri, Imesch.

Remarks: Davos without Nordström (injured) and Lemieux (extra foreigner), Genève-Servette without Descloux, Granlund, Miranda (all injured), Vatanen and Völlmin (both sick). Genève-Servette without a goalkeeper from 58:03 to 58:25 and from 58:48.