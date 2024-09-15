  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Defending champion Italy back in the Davis Cup final tournament

SDA

15.9.2024 - 22:58

Italy's big figure in the absence of world number 1 Jannik Sinner: Matteo Berrettini
Keystone

All the favorites survived the Davis Cup group matches and will play for the traditional title in the tennis team competition in Spain in November

In Bologna, defending champions Italy (even without US Open champion Jannik Sinner) and the Netherlands qualified for the quarter-finals, followed by Spain and Australia in Valencia, Canada and Argentina in Manchester and the USA and Germany in Zhuhai.

The final tournament in knockout mode from the quarter-finals onwards will take place in Malaga from November 19 to 24.

SDA

