Novak Djokovic reaches the Olympic final. Keystone

The dream final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympic tennis tournament is perfect. Iga Swiatek secures bronze in the women's singles.

SDA

The top-seeded Serb Djokovic beat the in-form Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6:4, 6:2 in a repeat of the Wimbledon semi-final at Roland-Garros. The Spanish French Open and Wimbledon winner Alcaraz only dropped two games against the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (6:1, 6:1).

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic still has no Olympic gold in his collection; he won bronze in Beijing in 2008. The 21-year-old debutant Alcaraz is the youngest finalist in Olympic tennis history.

Carlos Alcaraz gave Félix Auger-Aliassime no chance. Imago

In the women's event, Iga Swiatek secured the first Olympic medal in tennis for Poland with bronze. The day after her semi-final defeat to China's Zheng Qinwen, the world number one made short work of Czech Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the match for third place (6:2, 6:1).

SDA