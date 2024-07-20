Dominic Lobalu is celebrated by the crowd. (archive photo) Keystone

Dominic Lobalu wins the 3000 meter race at the Diamond League meeting in London. In 7:27.68 minutes, he improves the Swiss record by six seconds and runs a world season's best time.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Dominik Lobalu has won the 3000 meters at the Diamond League meeting in London.

The Swiss set a new Swiss record of 7:27.68 and ran the world's fastest time of the season. Show more

It was Lobalu's second victory in the Diamond League after Stockholm 2022. The European champion will have to compete for the Olympic refugee team at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Lobalu had already demonstrated his top speed at the European Championships in Rome, where he won gold in the 10,000 meters and bronze in the 5,000 meters. In London, he now ran the last 400 meters in under 55 seconds and got rid of all his opponents. Lobalu is now number 4 in the all-time European best list, led by Jakob Ingebrigtsen (7:23.63).

Angelica Moser cleared 4.65 m in the pole vault. The Swiss quartet over 4x100 meters with Salomé Kora, Léonie Pointet, Géraldine Frey and Emma van Camp also showed a solid performance in 42.71 seconds.

SDA