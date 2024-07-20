  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Diamond League Meeting London Dominik Lobalu sets a world season's best over 3000 meters

SDA

20.7.2024 - 19:02

Dominic Lobalu is celebrated by the crowd. (archive photo)
Dominic Lobalu is celebrated by the crowd. (archive photo)
Keystone

Dominic Lobalu wins the 3000 meter race at the Diamond League meeting in London. In 7:27.68 minutes, he improves the Swiss record by six seconds and runs a world season's best time.

20.7.2024 - 19:02

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Dominik Lobalu has won the 3000 meters at the Diamond League meeting in London.
  • The Swiss set a new Swiss record of 7:27.68 and ran the world's fastest time of the season.
Show more

It was Lobalu's second victory in the Diamond League after Stockholm 2022. The European champion will have to compete for the Olympic refugee team at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Lobalu had already demonstrated his top speed at the European Championships in Rome, where he won gold in the 10,000 meters and bronze in the 5,000 meters. In London, he now ran the last 400 meters in under 55 seconds and got rid of all his opponents. Lobalu is now number 4 in the all-time European best list, led by Jakob Ingebrigtsen (7:23.63).

Angelica Moser cleared 4.65 m in the pole vault. The Swiss quartet over 4x100 meters with Salomé Kora, Léonie Pointet, Géraldine Frey and Emma van Camp also showed a solid performance in 42.71 seconds.

SDA

More from the department

Golf. Exciting starting position before the final day

GolfExciting starting position before the final day

Formula E. Sébastien Buemi finishes on the podium

Formula ESébastien Buemi finishes on the podium

Tour de France. Pogacar also wins the last mountain stage

Tour de FrancePogacar also wins the last mountain stage