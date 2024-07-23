Record-breaking swimmer Michael Phelps with a (small) part of his medal collection Keystone

The Olympic Games begin next Friday in Paris. Time to remember some memorable moments and relive the greatest athletes in history.

Martin Abgottspon

The first Olympic Games

The first edition of the modern Olympic Games took place in Athens, Greece, in 1896. Organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Games aimed to revive the ancient Greek Olympic competitions. Nine sports were held: athletics, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, swimming, tennis and shooting. 241 athletes (all men) from 14 countries took part.

Start of the hundred meter final in Athens in 1896. Imago

The first female appearance

In 1900, women took part in the Olympic Games for the first time, with only 22 participants in five sports (tennis, sailing, croquet, horse riding and golf). At these games, which interestingly also took place in Paris, Charlotte Cooper went down in history as the first woman to win gold in tennis.

Charlotte Cooper was the first woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Imago

Origin of the marathon

The modern marathon goes back to the legendary run of Pheidippides, a Greek soldier who ran from Marathon to Athens to proclaim victory over the Persians. He ran around 40 kilometers, a distance that can be found in the modern marathon today.

The official marathon distance

The official marathon distance was established at the 1908 Olympic Games in London. The race started at Windsor Castle and finished in front of the Royal Box in the Olympic Stadium so that the royal family could stay dry if it rained. Interestingly, this route was exactly 42.195 kilometers long, which determined the distance.

At the same time, the London Marathon also determined the distance, which is still used today. Imago

An even 10

Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci was the first athlete in the history of the Olympic Games to receive an even 10. She achieved this at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal on the uneven bars at the age of 14. The digital scoreboard only had three digits, so the judges were unable to display the flawless score.

Nadia Comaneci's performance on the uneven bars in 1976 was second to none. The judges rewarded her with the maximum score of 10. Imago

The greatest medal collector of all time

Michael Phelps, considered the greatest athlete of all time, reached his peak at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing at the age of 23. 23 gold, three silver and two bronze medals in swimming make him the most successful medal winner in Olympic history.

Michael Phelps won a total of 28 medals at the Olympic Games. Imago

The Olympic torch, a special flame

The Olympic torch, perhaps the most important symbol of the Olympic Games, symbolizes unity and peace between nations. It is lit in the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece, with the help of the sun's rays.

Lighting the Olympic flame is a very special honor. Imago

More than just a flag

The five Olympic rings represent the five inhabited continents, and the six colors of the flag (blue, black, red, yellow, green in the rings and the white background) were chosen because all the world's flags have at least one of these colors.

Appearance of the mascots

The Olympic mascots are a major merchandising attraction and represent the characteristics of the venue. The first mascot, Waldi, was created for the 1972 Games in Munich.

Waldi was the first mascot at the 1972 Olympic Games. Imago

The Paris mascot

The mascot for this year's edition is called Phryge Olympic. This character was inspired by the Phrygian caps, also known as liberty caps, a historical symbol of freedom and the revolution in France.

Weeks before the Games, the Parisian mascots make a pilgrimage through the city's parks. Imago

New sports in Paris

Four new disciplines will be introduced in Paris 2024: Breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and climbing.