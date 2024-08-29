Mathias Flückiger decides at short notice whether to start in the World Championship race Keystone

Mathias Flückiger's start in Sunday's cross-country race at the World Championships in Pal Arinsal in Andorra is uncertain. The rider from Aargau had to have his appendix removed in an emergency.

SDA

Flückiger was at an altitude training camp in the Engadine for final preparations for the World Championship race when he felt severe pain in his lower abdomen. At the hospital, the doctors decided that an operation was unavoidable. They performed the operation last Sunday.

Flückiger was able to leave the clinic on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, he completed his first relaxed training session on his racing bike. "I had an excellent feeling during the preparation and don't want to rule out a start early. If the healing process continues as planned, I would like to take my chance and start on Sunday. But I certainly won't take any risks. Health comes first," says Flückiger.

Association doctor Patrik Noack is already with the Swiss delegation in Andorra. Flückiger, who won the World Cup race at the same venue last summer, will arrive on Friday. Whether he will be able to compete in the race on Sunday afternoon will be decided on site.

SDA