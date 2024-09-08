Sabalenka triumphs in the final of the US Open on Saturday evening. KEYSTONE

Aryna Sabalenka banishes her American demons with her victory in the final of the US Open. The Belarusian reacted emotionally to her third Grand Slam triumph.

The tiger, a large and terrifying tattoo on Aryna Sabalenka's forearm, fits in with the 26-year-old Belarusian's game. 1.82 m tall, broad shoulders, loud groans, real projectiles that she hurls at her opponents with her forehand, backhand and serve - when you face Sabalenka, you can really get scared.

In the final, she hit 40 winners and 34 unforced errors in her 7:5, 7:5 win over Jessica Pegula. Her opponent is often almost just a spectator, the decision between victory and defeat lies almost exclusively in Sabalenka's racket, at least on hard court.

Soft, sensitive core

But the impression of the tough competitor is deceptive, there is a soft, sensitive core inside. The criticism of her alleged closeness to the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko hurt her, as did the hostile attitude of the New York crowd in last year's US Open final, when she was already on her way to the title against Coco Gauff but allowed herself to be rattled. This time she held her nerve.

Now Sabalenka's name is on the US Open trophy for the first time after two triumphs at the Australian Open. This means a great deal to her because of her family history (of suffering). "After I lost my father, it was always my goal to write our family name in the history books of tennis," she explained very emotionally after winning the final. You have to know this: Her father Sergei, a former ice hockey player, died when Aryna was just 21 years old. Her former boyfriend also committed suicide in March of this year. "Emotionally and mentally, I was at my limit," she once told the TV station ESPN this summer.

Declaration of love to the new family

After converting the match ball, she fell into the arms of her "new family", boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, fitness coach Jason Stacy and trainer Anton Dubrow, in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium. "I couldn't imagine my life without you, I love you so much," said the emotional Belarusian.

Her victory is logical, she has been by far the best player on hard courts for two or three years. Sabalenka had to withdraw from Wimbledon at short notice due to shoulder problems and then made the wise decision to forgo the Olympic tournament in Paris. The world number 2 has had far fewer successes on grass and clay.

Emotional jubilation in the "new" family: Aryna Sabalenka hugs her boyfriend, coach and fitness trainer after her US Open triumph Keystone

Looking forward to a proper hangover

To avoid being thrown off track by the fans again, Sabalenka tried a charm offensive. "The drinks are on me, but you'll support me a bit in the next match," she promised in the court interview before the semi-final against another American, Emma Navarro. It wasn't quite like that, but the atmosphere was fairer than last year.

And Sabalenka will have had enough to drink on Sunday night anyway. "We'll probably drink a lot," she predicted at the media conference after the final victory. And with a view to the capacity of the big trophy: "I'll have a proper hangover tomorrow." The main thing is that the surname Sabalenka is now on it.

