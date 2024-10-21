Swiss skier Isabella Pedrazzi has suffered a serious injury. The 20-year-old has torn her cruciate ligament and outer meniscus. Pedrazzi will therefore have to end the 2024 season early.
The young athlete, who is part of the Swiss-Ski B squad, is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. Last season, she celebrated her first podium finish in the European Cup with third place in the Super-G in Sarntal.
Now the 20-year-old is facing a long time away from the slopes. Before the season has even started, it is already over again due to the severity of the injury. "It breaks my heart, but I will do everything I can to come back even stronger," Pedrazzi writes on Instagram.
The 20-year-old thanked those around her for their support and posted several pictures from the hospital. "I am very grateful for all the support I have received from my family, friends and sponsors."
But there is also something positive for the 20-year-old. Thanks to the injury, she now has more time to look after the new family dog, writes Pedrazzi and posts a cute photo of the cuddly new addition to the family.