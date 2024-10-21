Isabella Pedrazzi gives an update from the hospital. Picture: Instagram / Isabella Pedrazzi

Swiss skier Isabella Pedrazzi has suffered a serious injury. The 20-year-old has torn her cruciate ligament and outer meniscus. Pedrazzi will therefore have to end the 2024 season early.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss skiing talent Isabella Pedrazzi suffers a serious injury shortly before the start of the season.

The 20-year-old will not be skiing again this winter after tearing her cruciate ligament.

She thanks those around her on Instagram and promises to come back even stronger. Show more

The young athlete, who is part of the Swiss-Ski B squad, is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. Last season, she celebrated her first podium finish in the European Cup with third place in the Super-G in Sarntal.

Now the 20-year-old is facing a long time away from the slopes. Before the season has even started, it is already over again due to the severity of the injury. "It breaks my heart, but I will do everything I can to come back even stronger," Pedrazzi writes on Instagram.

The 20-year-old thanked those around her for their support and posted several pictures from the hospital. "I am very grateful for all the support I have received from my family, friends and sponsors."

But there is also something positive for the 20-year-old. Thanks to the injury, she now has more time to look after the new family dog, writes Pedrazzi and posts a cute photo of the cuddly new addition to the family.