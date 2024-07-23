Paris has a huge security presence in the run-up to the opening ceremony on Friday. Imago

The next sporting highlight of the summer starts on Friday: the Olympic Games in Paris. Days beforehand, the French capital will resemble a fortress.

Martin Abgottspon

45,000 security forces will be deployed for the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris alone.

Paris declared the highest terror alert level back in March. To this day, the risk of an attack is classified as "extremely high".

In addition to specific acts of violence, France's security authorities are also preparing for hacking and cyber attacks during the Games. Show more

Immediately before the start of the Olympic Games, Paris resembles a city under siege, with tourists often unable to get through. Armed soldiers are on patrol to protect against terror and danger, police officers are securing roadblocks, helicopters are in the air and speedboats with officers are on the Seine.

Mega deployment for security

Around 45,000 security personnel will be deployed for the opening of the Games on Friday alone. An average of 35,000 police officers and gendarmes from all over the country will be deployed every day during the Games, as well as 18,000 French military personnel. Hundreds of special forces from the French air force will also be monitoring the airspace from several bases, one of the tasks of which will be to neutralize any drones flying into sensitive areas.

The French forces will be joined by a limited number of security forces from other countries, some of whom are arriving to protect their own athletes. Police vehicles from Qatar and officers from the Arab country have already caused a stir in Paris, patrolling the metro with French colleagues.

Security is also provided on the Seine. Imago

Arrests and foiled terror plans

France had declared the highest terror alert level in March. As Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said recently, the terrorist threat in France remains "extremely high", especially ahead of the Olympic Games. Several arrests have already been made in connection with possible terrorist plans.

"Supporters of the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda in Europe almost certainly intend to attack the Olympic Games in Paris," according to an analysis by the global intelligence company Recorded Future on the specific threat of attacks. However, successful attacks have become less likely due to the security precautions and the terror alert being raised to the highest possible level.

Cyber attacks feared

In addition to specific acts of violence, France's security authorities are also preparing for hacking and cyber attacks during the Games. It is to be feared that there will be massive attempts to sow fear of terror and other dangers among visitors, undermine the reputation of the Games and sabotage their progress, security experts have warned. Two years ago, France's cyber security authority began drawing up a strategy to defend against such attacks.

In its threat analysis for the Games, Recorded Future names Iran and Azerbaijan as state actors in cyber attacks alongside Russia. The country in the Caucasus has France in its sights because Paris is supporting Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

AI video technology monitors crowds of visitors

In order to monitor the movements of millions of visitors, video surveillance based on artificial intelligence (AI) is also to be used to a limited extent in Paris. The evaluation of camera images using intelligent, algorithm-based technology should make it possible to detect the entry of people into non-public or sensitive areas, as well as the movement of crowds in high-risk areas, unusually large gatherings of people and even abandoned luggage. There will be no facial recognition via the cameras.

4355 people fail the security check

All people involved in the Olympic Games in any way - including athletes, coaches, journalists, volunteers, private security staff and even local residents - were subjected to a security check. A total of 4355 people were excluded from the Games following this check.

880 people were excluded due to suspicion of foreign influence, 360 due to existing orders to leave the country and 142 due to entries in the French list of dangerous persons, as explained by the Ministry of the Interior. In addition, according to the information provided, there are 260 people registered as Islamists, 186 left-wing extremists and 96 right-wing extremists among those excluded.

Death threats against Israel's Olympic athletes

The Israeli security authorities are also on absolute alert. As the "Bild" newspaper writes, at least 15 of the 88 delegation members have received death threats in their private e-mail inboxes. The emails read: "The defenders of the people hereby announce that they will attack any Israeli presence at the Olympic Games." The athletes were not invited to the Olympic Games.

"If you do come, be aware that we are planning to repeat the events of Munich 1972." Back then, Palestinian terrorists attacked Israeli athletes in the Olympic Village and took them hostage. A total of eleven Israeli hostages, one German police officer and five terrorists died in this act of terror. France's acting interior minister, Gérald Darmani, said on Monday that the Israeli Olympic delegation would be given special round-the-clock protection.