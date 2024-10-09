The umpires cause a stir at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. Frances Tiafoe is penalized twice and then completely loses his nerve, Stan Wawrinka misses a point.
The US American Frances Tiafoe loses 7:5, 5:7 and 6:7 to Roman Safiullin in the third round of the Shanghai Masters, after which the world number 17 completely loses his temper and insults the umpire: "F... you, F... you. Really, F... you, you idiot. You destroyed my game. Do your fucking job. I've been running and fighting for my life here for three hours!"
What had happened? The 26-year-old received two "time violations" from Jimmy Pinoargote. According to the umpire, Tiafoe took too much time on his serve both times and lost the first service.
After the angry outburst on the court, Tiafoe later apologized on Instagram: "In the heat of the moment, the frustration got the better of me. I'm extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation. My behavior was unacceptable. I would like to apologize to the umpire, the tournament and the fans".
Whether this will be enough to stop the ATP from imposing a hefty fine on him remains to be seen.
Wawrinka deprived of an important point
At the same venue, Stan Wawrinka failed to win two matches in a row for the first time this year. In Shanghai, the Frenchman lost to Flavio Cobolli 7:6, 6:7, 3:6 in the second round.
Wawrinka fended off two set points in the first round and the only three break chances of the first two sets in the second at 5:5 and 0:40. After losing the tie-break, however, he gave up his serve for the first time at 0:2; it remained the only break of the match until the end.
Particularly bitter for Wawrinka: In the ultimately decisive game, in which he lost his service, the umpire Carlos Bernardes made a serious mistake. Although the Swiss had won the first point, he counted 0:30 as the score - and none of those on the court noticed.
This is one of the reasons why the 39-year-old from Vaud remains on a record of just six wins at ATP level this year. Nick Kyrgios had little sympathy for the Brazilian umpire's mistake, ranting on X: "Bernardes should have been dismissed years ago. How can this happen? Potato."
