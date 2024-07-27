"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred during the presentation of the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated in Korean on the online service X on Saturday.
When the South Korean delegation sailed down the Seine at the opening ceremony on Friday evening, they were mistakenly presented with the official name for North Korea. The delegation from North Korea, on the other hand, was correctly presented with the country's official name.
The faux pas triggered angry reactions in South Korea. The sports ministry in Seoul expressed its regret over the incident. In a statement, it said that the second South Korean Vice Sports Minister Jang Mi Ran had asked for a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach to clarify the matter. The ministry had also asked the foreign ministry in Seoul to send a "strong protest to the French side". Furthermore, the South Korean National Olympic Committee wants to meet with the organizing committee of the Games and the IOC to express its protest.
Relations between North and South Korea are currently at a low point following numerous skirmishes on both sides. The two Koreas are still effectively at war, as the conflict in the 1950s ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
Olympic Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a spectacle.
Image: IMAGO/Sports Press Photo
The organizers spared no expense.
Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
A heavy metal band put on a show in this government building.
Image: IMAGO/Xinhua
Nino Schurter and Nina Christen with the Swiss flag.
Image: IMAGO/Xinhua
The Swiss Olympians wave from the boat.
Image: Keystone
The boat of the Swiss delegation.
Image: IMAGO/Xinhua
Swiss sympathizers are also among the spectators on the balconies.
Image: Keystone
Lots of dancing in many colors.
Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News
The French delegation was introduced at the end.
Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News
Glimmer was also part of the opening ceremony.
Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Zinédine Zidane with the torch.
Image: IMAGO/Xinhua
The Eiffel Tower was spectacularly staged.
Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News
A light show in a class of its own.
Image: IMAGO/AAP
The Eiffel Tower will be emblazoned with the five Olympic rings over the next few days.
Image: Keystone
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially open.
Image: Keystone
Great Britain's boat on its way to the Eiffel Tower.
Image: Keystone
Rain in Paris: only the weather is not playing ball.
Image: Keystone
The athletes from the 206 participating nations are led across the Seine on boats.
Image: Keystone
French President Emmanuel Macron officially declares the Games open at 10.54 pm.
Image: Keystone
