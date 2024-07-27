  1. Residential Customers
IOC apologizes Faux pas at the opening ceremony - South Koreans introduced as North Koreans

SDA

27.7.2024 - 08:45

South Koreans were introduced as North Koreans at the opening ceremony on Friday evening.
South Koreans were introduced as North Koreans at the opening ceremony on Friday evening.
IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/ Sipa USA

An oversight at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris triggers reactions. South Korean athletes are inadvertently introduced as North Koreans. The IOC apologizes.

27.7.2024 - 08:45

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • As the South Korean Olympians sailed down the Seine on the boat, they were mistakenly introduced with the official name for North Korea.
  • The International Olympic Committee acknowledged the mistake and published a statement on "X" in which it "deeply" apologized for the error.
  • The faux pas triggered reactions in South Korea. The Ministry of Sports in Seoul expressed its regret over the incident.
Show more

"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred during the presentation of the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated in Korean on the online service X on Saturday.

When the South Korean delegation sailed down the Seine at the opening ceremony on Friday evening, they were mistakenly presented with the official name for North Korea. The delegation from North Korea, on the other hand, was correctly presented with the country's official name.

The faux pas triggered angry reactions in South Korea. The sports ministry in Seoul expressed its regret over the incident. In a statement, it said that the second South Korean Vice Sports Minister Jang Mi Ran had asked for a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach to clarify the matter. The ministry had also asked the foreign ministry in Seoul to send a "strong protest to the French side". Furthermore, the South Korean National Olympic Committee wants to meet with the organizing committee of the Games and the IOC to express its protest.

Relations between North and South Korea are currently at a low point following numerous skirmishes on both sides. The two Koreas are still effectively at war, as the conflict in the 1950s ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Olympic Opening Ceremony
Olympic Opening Ceremony. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a spectacle.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a spectacle.

Image: IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The organizers spared no expense.

The organizers spared no expense.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Olympic Opening Ceremony. A heavy metal band put on a show in this government building.

A heavy metal band put on a show in this government building.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Nino Schurter and Nina Christen with the Swiss flag.

Nino Schurter and Nina Christen with the Swiss flag.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Swiss Olympians wave from the boat.

The Swiss Olympians wave from the boat.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The boat of the Swiss delegation.

The boat of the Swiss delegation.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Swiss sympathizers are also among the spectators on the balconies.

Swiss sympathizers are also among the spectators on the balconies.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Lots of dancing in many colors.

Lots of dancing in many colors.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The French delegation was introduced at the end.

The French delegation was introduced at the end.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Glimmer was also part of the opening ceremony.

Glimmer was also part of the opening ceremony.

Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Zinédine Zidane with the torch.

Zinédine Zidane with the torch.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Eiffel Tower was spectacularly staged.

The Eiffel Tower was spectacularly staged.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. A light show in a class of its own.

A light show in a class of its own.

Image: IMAGO/AAP

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Eiffel Tower will be emblazoned with the five Olympic rings over the next few days.

The Eiffel Tower will be emblazoned with the five Olympic rings over the next few days.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially open.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially open.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Great Britain's boat on its way to the Eiffel Tower.

Great Britain's boat on its way to the Eiffel Tower.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Rain in Paris: only the weather is not playing ball.

Rain in Paris: only the weather is not playing ball.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The athletes from the 206 participating nations are led across the Seine on boats.

The athletes from the 206 participating nations are led across the Seine on boats.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. French President Emmanuel Macron officially declares the Games open at 10.54 pm.

French President Emmanuel Macron officially declares the Games open at 10.54 pm.

Image: Keystone

SDA

