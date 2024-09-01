  1. Residential Customers
"A great pleasure" Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider visits Paralympics athletes in Paris

SDA

1.9.2024 - 13:24

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider talks to wheelchair user and silver medal winner Marcel Hug at the Maison Suisse in Paris.
Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider talks to wheelchair user and silver medal winner Marcel Hug at the Maison Suisse in Paris.
Keystone

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited the Paralympic Games in Paris at the weekend. The competitions were "a real invitation to think about general inclusion", said Baume-Schneider at a media conference at the Maison Suisse on Sunday.

01.09.2024, 13:24

01.09.2024, 13:26

Both "from a sporting perspective and from the perspective of social life", continued the SP Federal Councillor. Inclusion does not only mean fighting discrimination, but also taking into account the reality of those affected and discussing with them what they need.

It was also "a great pleasure" to be present at the sports competitions. On Saturday, Baume-Schneider watched Catherine Debrunner's gold medal race over 5000 meters, Marcel Hug's silver medal race over 5000 meters and a wheelchair tennis match live. "I'm lucky because I had the opportunity to experience a gold and a silver medal live," said the Federal Councillor.

The Minister of the Interior also visited the Olympic Village, where she met the Swiss athletes and talked to them about their successes and challenges. Baume-Schneider said that we need to ask ourselves what limited performance means at all levels.

Around 4,400 athletes from all over the world are taking part in the Summer Paralympic Games. The Swiss team is represented by 27 athletes from the disciplines of athletics, cycling, swimming, badminton, dressage, judo, rowing, tennis and sport shooting.

SDA

