Jannik Sinner is through to the quarter-finals at the US Open despite the doping scandal surrounding him. Now Roger Federer has also commented on the case. The tennis icon sees unanswered questions.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Roger Federer reacted to the doping scandal surrounding world number 1 Jannik Sinner in a US television program.

"That's something we don't want to see in our sport, that kind of news, whether he's done anything or not," Federer said.

Following two positive tests in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, Sinner was acquitted by an independent court two weeks ago, according to the tennis agency responsible, Itia. Show more

Tennis legend Roger Federer has denounced unanswered questions in the doping turmoil surrounding world number one Jannik Sinner. The Italian had been acquitted shortly before the US Open after two positive doping tests. The public had not heard anything about the proceedings until the acquittal.

"I think we all pretty much trust that Jannik didn't do anything," Federer said on NBC's "Today" program on US television. "But the possible inconsistency of him not sitting out while they weren't 100 percent sure what was going on - I think that question needs to be answered." You have to trust the process, but, "I understand the frustration: has he been treated the same as others?" asked Federer.

Following two positive tests in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, Sinner was acquitted by an independent court two weeks ago, according to the tennis agency responsible, Itia. The Australian Open winner's explanation that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage was considered conclusive.

Federer: You don't want to see this kind of news in sport

"That's something we don't want to see in our sport, that kind of news, whether he did something or not," said the 43-year-old, who ended his career two years ago with 20 Grand Slam titles. "I understand it's a tricky situation. It's every athlete's and team's nightmare to have these allegations and problems."

Novak Djokovic had already denounced the unequal treatment of other tennis pros in the doping scandal surrounding Sinner. "I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols," said the 37-year-old Serb in New York. Sinner is through to the quarter-finals at the US Open despite the furor.

