Badminton fairytale First gold, then a wedding proposal - Chinese woman overwhelmed by emotion

First the gold medal, then the engagement ring: Huang Ya Qiong is richly endowed. Imago

Badminton player Huang Ya Qiong first receives a gold medal on Friday and shortly afterwards an engagement ring. It is a day that the Chinese player will certainly never forget.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chinese badminton player Huang Ya Qiong wins gold in the mixed competition.

After the medal ceremony, she is surprised by her boyfriend, who proposes to her.

It is not the first proposal among athletes at the current Olympic Games. Show more

Badminton player Huang Ya Qiong wins mixed gold with her doubles partner Zheng Siwei against the South Korean duo Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun. After the medal presentation, the presents continue: Qiong is greeted by her boyfriend Liu Yuchen, also a badminton player, with a large bouquet of flowers.

After handing his sweetheart the flowers, he takes something out of his jacket pocket before getting down on one knee and proposing to Qiong. With tears in her eyes, the 30-year-old puts on the Olympic-style ring.

"The proposal came as a surprise to me because I was concentrating on the game," she says after her commanding victory in the final. "I became Olympic champion today and I got a proposal. I definitely didn't expect that."

And it's not the first proposal among athletes at the current Olympic Games either. Argentinian field hockey handball couple Pablo Simonet and Maria Campoy got engaged in the Olympic Village. Paris is not known as the city of love for nothing ...