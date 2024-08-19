Done: Dominic Stricker leaves the court as the winner (archive photo) Keystone

Dominic Stricker reaches the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem. The player from Bern defeated the Argentinian Federico Coria, number 78 in the world rankings, 7:5, 6:2.

SDA

The victory means a lot to Stricker, as it marks the end of a dry spell. The left-hander won a match in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time this year after his back had caused him major problems.

In the next round in the US state of North Carolina, the Swiss, who is currently ranked number 182, will face the top 60 player Lorenzo Sonego from Italy.

