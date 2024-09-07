Flynn Thomas (top right) and his doubles partner lose the junior final. KEYSTONE

The 16-year-old Swiss Flynn Thomas misses out on victory in the junior doubles final at the US Open.

SDA

Flynn Thomas (still) has to wait for his first title at a Grand Slam tournament. Playing alongside Denis Petak from the Czech Republic, the Zurich native lost 5:7, 6:7 (1:7) to the top-seeded Czech-Japanese duo Maxim Mrva/Rei Sakamoto in the US Open juniors final.

At 5:4 in the second set, Petak and Thomas had a chance to steer the match into a decisive tie-break. At the age of 16, Flynn Thomas is one of the youngest players in the junior field. He had also impressed as a qualifier in the singles, reaching the quarter-finals. He can compete in the junior Grand Slams for two more years.

SDA