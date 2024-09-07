  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US Open Flynn Thomas misses out on victory in the junior doubles

SDA

7.9.2024 - 20:14

Flynn Thomas (top right) and his doubles partner lose the junior final.
Flynn Thomas (top right) and his doubles partner lose the junior final.
KEYSTONE

The 16-year-old Swiss Flynn Thomas misses out on victory in the junior doubles final at the US Open.

07.09.2024, 20:14

07.09.2024, 20:49

Flynn Thomas (still) has to wait for his first title at a Grand Slam tournament. Playing alongside Denis Petak from the Czech Republic, the Zurich native lost 5:7, 6:7 (1:7) to the top-seeded Czech-Japanese duo Maxim Mrva/Rei Sakamoto in the US Open juniors final.

At 5:4 in the second set, Petak and Thomas had a chance to steer the match into a decisive tie-break. At the age of 16, Flynn Thomas is one of the youngest players in the junior field. He had also impressed as a qualifier in the singles, reaching the quarter-finals. He can compete in the junior Grand Slams for two more years.

SDA

More from the department

Vuelta. Possible food poisoning hits Roglic's team hard

VueltaPossible food poisoning hits Roglic's team hard

Paralimpics. No sprint medal for Elena Kratter despite best time

ParalimpicsNo sprint medal for Elena Kratter despite best time

At only 24 years of age. Former Ambri forward Formenton ends his career

At only 24 years of ageFormer Ambri forward Formenton ends his career