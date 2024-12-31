Young Boys are strengthening their squad with a returnee. After a year and a half in England, Christian Fassnacht is rejoining the Bernese club on a contract valid for two and a half seasons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After one and a half years at Norwich City, Christian Fassnacht is returning to YB with immediate effect.

"The sporting management has made a huge effort for me and encouraged me that it's a good time to come home," the 31-year-old explains his return.

YB have had a difficult first half of the season and are currently only in 9th place. Show more

The 31-year-old Fassnacht moved to Norwich in England's second-highest division the summer before last. At the time, the Zurich native left Young Boys after six years with the club, during which he won the league five times and the cup twice. Fassnacht, who had once moved to the capital from then league rivals Thun, is now one of the club's most successful players.

Fassnacht played 251 serious matches during his first spell with Bern. His tally from that period is impressive, with 75 goals and 42 assists. As a Norwich player, he scored six times in 50 games. He has played 19 international matches for the Swiss national team. He was also part of the squad at the World Cup two years ago and at the European Championship three years ago.

"I've never lost contact with many people at YB"

"I was able to fulfill my dream of playing abroad and will have very fond memories of my time at Norwich, even though I made fewer appearances than I had hoped this season due to injury. We have never lost contact with many people at YB," Fassnacht is quoted as saying in a press release sent out by the Young Boys press office.

He says: "The sporting management made a huge effort to support me and encouraged me that it was a good time to come home. I am convinced that I still have a few successful years ahead of me in my football career and will do everything I can to ensure that YB regains its former strength."

YB sporting director Steve von Bergen is delighted: "It was a great wish of ours that Christian Fassnacht would play for YB again. With his qualities, he will help the team on and off the pitch. He has a lot of experience and knows what it takes to be successful. He will enrich our team and give our offense an additional boost."

Fassnacht is currently recovering from a minor muscular injury in his right thigh. An appropriate build-up is therefore planned for the training camp from January 2 to 11 in Belek, Turkey.