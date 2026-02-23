Leipzig's Elvira Herzog scores a momentous own goal in stoppage time Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in Swiss women's football and a look at the Nati players' performances in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League/Cup

MATCH OF THE WEEK. Aarau won the all-important supplementary match against Luzern 3-2 on Friday evening, turning around an early deficit in the second half on the artificial pitch at the Kleinfeld Stadium in Kriens. Nathalie Widmer was the match-winner with two goals.

RANKING SITUATION. The supplementary match was the only game this weekend in the Women's Super League. Thanks to their first (!) win in 14 games, the Aarau women handed the red lantern back to Thun and, with four rounds to go, are now just three points behind 8th-placed Luzern.

CUP. The semi-finals of the Swiss Cup were played at the weekend. On Saturday, the YB women beat last year's finalists Basel 2:1 n.V. in front of 2,200 spectators (including national coach Rafel Navarro) in the Wankdorf. Substitute Audrey Remy scored in the 109th minute to decide the match in favor of the champions from Bern. On Sunday, the defending champions, FC Zurich, had to throw in the towel. The visitors led 3-0 after just 28 minutes, but still had to tremble for a place in the final. This will take place on March 29 in Winterthur.

NATIONAL TEAM BREAK. The championship is paused until March 14 due to the Swiss national team reunion. Rafel Navarro's team will play their first two World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland in Lausanne (March 3) and Malta in Ta'Qali (March 7).

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Lara Meroni did not add her name to the list of scorers in Nuremberg's 5:1 win over Jena. However, the 22-year-old from Zurich did record an assist for Nuremberg's fourth goal. It was her first goal in the Bundesliga after being promoted with the club last summer.

Elvira Herzog experienced a bitter evening. Leipzig's Swiss international goalkeeper scored an own goal in the 6th minute of stoppage time, costing the Saxons victory against relegation-threatened Essen. The 25-year-old held strong until the score was 2:2.

ITALY. Central defender Viola Calligaris shone as an assist provider in Juventus Turin's 2:2 draw in Ternana. With a dream pass, she provided the assist for the supposedly decisive 2:0 after 34 minutes. However, the home team, who were a long way down the table, drew 2-2, meaning Juventus, for whom national team captain Lia Wälti also played, were unable to benefit from Inter Milan's defeat in the top match against AS Roma. The Romans won 1-0 in northern Italy without the still-injured Alayah Pilgrim (cartilage damage) and extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

