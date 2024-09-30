Alexandra Popp, Germany's best-known female footballer, retires from the national team Keystone

Alexandra Popp will play her last international match with the German national team on October 28 against Australia in Duisburg.

SDA

The DFB confirmed the retirement and the farewell match in October. Alexandra Popp (33) was the top scorer and captain of the German women's national team.

Popp's retirement was announced after the Summer Olympics in Paris. After winning bronze in France, she had left open the question of whether she would still be involved in the European Championships in Switzerland in 2025.

Alexandra Popp is regarded as a figure of identification in Germany. She will play her 145th international match (67 goals) against Australia. She celebrated her greatest success with Germany when they won the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

