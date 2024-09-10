In an Italian amateur league, a coach stops the opposing team's attack. The curious scene goes around the world. Now the team is apparently facing disqualification.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A curious scene occurred in an amateur league in Italy at the weekend.

The coach of a football team stops an opposing attack by running onto the pitch and fouling the player in possession of the ball.

The team is now apparently threatened with disqualification. Show more

Pontassieve will host the visitors from Subbiano in the opening match of the Promozione championship, an amateur league in Italy, at the weekend. There was a curious scene that went around the world.

Shortly before half-time, Pontassieve launched a dangerous attack down the right-hand side. But then a coach suddenly appears on the pitch. To save his team from conceding a goal, Subbiano coach Alessio Guidotti marched onto the pitch without further ado and fouled the opponent in possession of the ball (see video above).

The Pontassieve players are furious and the referee has no choice but to show the coach the red card. He stalks off the pitch with his arms raised in guilt. But the damage has already been done.

Club threatened with disqualification

Now his club, Marino Mercato Subbiano, has officially apologized to the opponents. A statement reads: "We apologize for yesterday's incidents during the Pontassieve - Subbiano match. Certain things should not happen and the first to regret it are certainly us. On Sundays, we are all sportsmen who watch an amateur game out of passion (let's not forget that). It's not right to exploit the game in this way and it deserves to be punished (as has already happened in some cases)."

According to "Arezzonotizie", the club faces disqualification from the championship following the coach's action.

