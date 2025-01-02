Andrea Binotto becomes coach of Stade Nyonnais Keystone

Andrea Binotto is the new coach of Stade Nyonnais. As announced by the club, the Vaud native succeeds Christophe Caschili.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Caschili was dismissed last month because he did not accept a pay cut.

The 54-year-old Binotto had made a name for himself as coach of FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, which he led from the 2nd Liga inter to the Challenge League. This was followed by two less successful spells at Neuchâtel Xamax and Servette, where he was responsible for training the U21s.

In Nyon, Binotto faces the challenge of securing the team's survival in the league. The team, which finished bottom of the table for a long time, has picked up eight points in its last four games and currently occupies 8th place.