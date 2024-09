Basel's Arnau Comas, in a duel with Malik Deme, has to take another extended break Keystone

The injury jinx has struck once again for Basel defender Arnau Comas.

SDA

The 24-year-old Spaniard dislocated his shoulder on Saturday evening in the classic match against Zurich (0:2). Although he managed to avoid an operation, he will have to take several weeks off. Comas had already been absent for long periods in his first two seasons at FCB due to injuries.

