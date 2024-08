Artem Dowbyk played with Ukraine at the European Championships in Germany Keystone

AS Roma have strengthened their forward line with the addition of Ukrainian Artem Dowbyk, the Italians have announced.

SDA

The 27-year-old scored 24 goals for Spanish surprise team Girona last season, becoming the top scorer after Robert Lewandowski (2023), Karim Benzema (2022) and Lionel Messi (2021).

