Adriano Onyegbule moves from Basel to Schaffhausen on loan. Picture: Keystone

FC Basel is loaning 18-year-old Adriano Onyegbule to FC Schaffhausen.

The junior is to gain match practice in the Challenge League. Onyegbule moved to Basel two years ago from RB Leipzig and has so far made four appearances for the Super League team.

SDA