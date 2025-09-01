Erik ten Hag is no longer coach at Bayer Leverkusen. dpa

The Bayer Leverkusen chapter is quickly coming to an end for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is sacked after just two Bundesliga games.

DPA dpa

Bayer Leverkusen sacks coach Erik ten Hag after just two games. As the Bundesliga club wrote on social media, they have parted ways with the head coach with immediate effect. Training will be led by the assistant coaches for the time being.

Bayer 04 hat sich mit sofortiger Wirkung von Cheftrainer Erik ten Hag getrennt. Die Trainingsarbeit wird vorläufig der Assistenz-Trainerstab übernehmen.#Bayer04 | #Werkself | #tenHag pic.twitter.com/qyuzVVrXuN — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) September 1, 2025

The 55-year-old only took over from mastermind Xabi Alonso this summer. The Dutchman lost his first league game with the new club 1:2 against TSG Hoffenheim and suffered an embarrassing 3:3 at Werder Bremen on the second matchday. In the Weserstadion, Bayer surrendered a 3:1 lead while outnumbered.

"Already smashed porcelain on several levels"

Just a few weeks after taking office, doubts about the coach grew internally. Even before the game in Bremen, "Kicker" described ten Hag's match preparation and speeches as critical. The magazine later wrote that ten Hag had "already broken porcelain on a number of levels".

According to "Kicker", not only the unsuccessful start to the season, but also internal conflicts were reasons for the growing criticism and the quick separation. For example, ten Hag publicly opposed the possible sale of Granit Xhaka - although sporting director Simon Rolfes had stated that he would let him go in a win-win situation. The coach also made several public calls for more new signings, which is also said to have caused irritation at the club.

Videos from the department