Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz celebrate Bayern Munich's second goal Keystone

Bayern Munich clinch their first title of the season. The German champions won the clash against cup winners Stuttgart 2:1 and with it the German Supercup, newly named after Franz Beckenbauer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stuttgart had one or two chances to equalize after Harry Kane (18) made it 1-0 early on, but were denied by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, among others. In the 77th minute, Luiz Diaz headed home the winner in his first competitive game for Munich. The cup winners' final goal through Jamie Leweling only came in the penultimate minute and was therefore too late.

Former Lucerne defender Luca Jaquez was on the pitch for the entire match for Stuttgart. Leonidas Stergiou continues to miss the Swabians through injury.

Videos from the department