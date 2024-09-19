Unforgotten in Munich: the great former football star Franz Beckenbauer will be immortalized with a square in front of the stadium Keystone

FC Bayern Munich will play its home matches at Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5 in future.

On January 7, 2025, the first anniversary of Franz Beckenbauer's death, the football stadium in Munich will bear the name of the former German star player.

Bayern's stadium is currently located at Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, but the new address will be Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5. The renaming is intended to honor "the extraordinary sporting achievements of Franz Beckenbauer", decided the municipal committee of the city council.

Beckenbauer became a star with the number 5 on his back.

