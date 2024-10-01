In the top match against Barcelona, YB will rely on Keller instead of von Ballmoos

In the second round of the Champions League against the great Barcelona, YB coach Patrick Rahmen is relying on a change in the goalkeeping position.

With his two appearances against Galatasaray, Marvin Keller made a significant contribution to YB's successful qualification for the top flight. Now the 22-year-old will be rewarded with a starting appearance against one of the best teams in the world. Click here for the article.