Bern's Young Boys take on the great FC Barcelona at the Estadi Olympic on Tuesday evening. Find out everything you need to know about Bern's Champions League appearance in our ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
What YB coach Rahmen says ahead of the clash with Barca
-
Ivan Rakitic: "The young players saved Barça"
In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about the Catalans' exceptional youth work and also ventures an assessment of YB.
-
Lauper: "We don't see it as a journey, but as an opportunity"
-
In the top match against Barcelona, YB will rely on Keller instead of von Ballmoos
In the second round of the Champions League against the great Barcelona, YB coach Patrick Rahmen is relying on a change in the goalkeeping position.
With his two appearances against Galatasaray, Marvin Keller made a significant contribution to YB's successful qualification for the top flight. Now the 22-year-old will be rewarded with a starting appearance against one of the best teams in the world. Click here for the article.
-
The big quiz on YB's opponents: How well do you know FC Barcelona?