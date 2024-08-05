To sack all the bosses? Braithwaite wants to buy ex-club Espanyol Barcelona out of revenge

Martin Braithwaite left Espanyol Barcelona this summer. Imago

Martin Braithwaite shoots Espanyol Barcelona back into the Spanish top flight. Nevertheless, he leaves the club in frustration this summer. Now he is apparently planning a diabolical act of revenge.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Martin Braithwaite wanted to leave Espanyol Barcelona after they were relegated from LaLiga last summer. But the club refused to let him go.

The club is back in the top flight, with Braithwaite scoring 22 goals in 43 games. Now he apparently wants to buy the club.

According to "Forbes", the Dane is one of the richest footballers ever. He holds business shares worth around 250 million dollars on the US real estate market. Show more

The 69-time Danish international Martin Braithwaite scored 22 goals in 43 games last season and played a key role in Espanyol Barcelona's promotion straight back to the Spanish top flight after relegation. Nevertheless, the former FC Barcelona player is leaving the club this summer for Brazil on a free transfer.

Apparently not for the better. On his departure, the 33-year-old said: "This is not a farewell for me. Together we aimed for promotion, we achieved it and now we want the club."

I wonder what the cryptic words mean? According to "Marca", Braithwaite wants to buy the club. The motive is not a noble one: it is said to be an act of revenge. He wants to get back at the club bosses for not letting him go last summer after relegation. In that case, they would probably be out of a job.

Apparently, Braithwaite wanted to leave Espanyol Barcelona last summer in order to increase his chances of participating in the European Championship. Although he proved his goal-scoring ability in the second-highest league, he was not actually called up for the European Championship. This seems to have hit the striker hard.

Braithwaite, the savvy businessman

Braithwaite could at least muster the financial means, as according to "Forbes" he is one of the richest footballers ever. However, the fact that his bank account is so full is not only due to his income from football. Together with his uncle, he holds business shares worth around 250 million dollars on the US real estate market. Braithwaite also has his own fashion brand with his wife and the couple also own several beach bars. And perhaps a football club will now be added to the mix.

