The city of Thun wants to take over and renovate the sports facility on Burgerstrasse. The pitch no longer meets current standards and is no longer approved for matches by the football association.

The sports ground is the home base of FC Rot-Schwarz Thun. The Bernese Oberland women's team plays at the highest Swiss level, while the men play in the 4th division.

The sports ground is still owned by a cooperative. The facility has a grass pitch measuring 100 by 60 meters and a sand pitch. The facility's infrastructure is outdated and the pitch conditions no longer meet today's requirements.

To build a new standard pitch, the sports facility is to be transferred to the ownership of the city of Thun for around CHF 315,000, as announced by the city on Tuesday. The city parliament will decide on a corresponding loan on September 19.

An artificial turf pitch is to be built as part of a complete renovation. This should be playable all year round. The costs for the renovation amount to around 2.5 million Swiss francs.

In addition to FC Rot-Schwarz, other local clubs and external clubs will also be able to use the facility. The city of Thun will be responsible for occupancy and rental.

FC Thun Berner Oberland, whose first men's team currently plays in the Challenge League, the second-highest division, plays its home matches in the Stockhorn Arena, a few hundred meters away from the FC Rot-Schwarz sports ground.

