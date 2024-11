Dan Ndoye has injured his shin. Keystone

Dan Ndoye suffered an injury in the Italian championship on Sunday afternoon. The Swiss international had to be carried off the field in Bologna's away league match against AS Roma.

SDA

In the first half, Ndoye crashed his shin against the post in an attempt to reach a cross. It seems very unlikely that the winger will be able to join the national team for the Nations League matches on Monday.

Switzerland face Serbia in Zurich on Friday and Spain away from home on Monday.

SDA