Dortmund also win their second game in the Champions League league phase. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's team outclassed Celtic Glasgow 7:1 at home, with only PSG losing among the top teams.

After conceding nine goals in four games in September, Gregor Kobel in the BVB goal also had to make an early save against Celtic. However, Karim Adeyemi, who later came off injured and scored three goals, Emre Can and Serhou Guirassy scored five times from the penalty spot in the first half for the lively hosts.

Two weeks after Bayern Munich's 9:2 win over Dinamo Zagreb, a second German club celebrated a resounding victory in the Champions League. German champions Leverkusen with Granit Xhaka also won for the second time. Victor Boniface scored the winning goal in the 51st minute in a 1-0 win against AC Milan, who were largely preoccupied with defensive work.

Arsenal win in a clash of giants against PSG

Arsenal celebrated a 2-0 home win against Paris Saint-Germain in the evening's top match. Kai Havertz converted a header after 20 minutes and Bukayo Saka added another before the break.

Yann Sommer plays to nil in Inter win

Yann Sommer is still without a goal after two games with Inter Milan thanks to a 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade.

Stuttgart only draw

Stuttgart missed out on victory in their first Champions League home game in 14 years. The runners-up from the last Bundesliga season had to settle for a 1-1 draw against outsiders Sparta Prague in the second round of the league phase.

After conceding late goals in the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid on their debut, Enzo Millot headed the Swabians into the lead in the 7th minute after a cross from Maximilian Mittelstädt. 25 minutes later, Finland's Kaan Kairinen equalized for the Czechs with a superb free-kick. The Swiss were at best supporting players for Stuttgart; Fabian Rieder was substituted in the closing stages and Leonidas Stergiou was missing through injury.

Salzburg go down at home

Salzburg suffered their second heavy defeat at home to Champions League debutants Brest (0:4) after the 3-0 opening defeat to Sparta Prague. Edimilson Fernandes played in defensive midfield for the Bretons, who had already beaten Sturm Graz in the 1st round (2:1), and was substituted after just over an hour, before the visitors had gone from 1:0 to 4:0.

After the first installment of the 2nd round, Dortmund, Brest and Leverkusen lead the table with maximum points. Salzburg, on the other hand, are in danger of an early knockout in view of their tough remaining program. Twelve of the 36 teams are eliminated after the league phase.

