FC Luzern is currently not only leading the Super League, but also the "Young Talent Trophy". Sporting director Remo Meyer is clearly completely satisfied at the moment.

Michael Wegmann

After eight rounds, FC Luzern is surprisingly at the top of the table. Coach Mario Frick has been putting the brakes on the euphoria for days, saying that there are some teams with more quality. However, he is of course not against points and victories. "Like a surfer, we want to ride the wave as long as we can."

Frick praises the new additions and the team spirit, which is so much better than last season. The additions have immediately made up for the prominent departures. Head of Sport Remo Meyer and his team seem to have had an excellent hand.

Meyer is pleased that the newcomers have brought the necessary hunger with them and have integrated so quickly and well. He says: "It makes me proud that this team works so well. The fact that the team spirit is at the forefront is crucial. That was our biggest problem last season."

The FCL is also in first place in the "Young Talent Trophy"

The team spirit is right, the new additions have fitted in so far. The FCL is in first place. Meyer: "We're not blinded by the table or the number of points. That should give us confidence, but also show us what it takes in every game. It's not a sure-fire success, everything is demanded of us in every game."

Added to this is the fact that FCL, like last season, uses the most young players. The club is ranked first in the league's promotion system, the so-called "Young Player Trophy". At the end of the season, the club with the most minutes played by young players (born in 2003 or later) will receive 250,000 francs.

Meyer: "This reward is a side effect, we are not interested in this amount. That's our club philosophy: we want to offer a platform for young players who are willing and have the potential to play in the Super League. We have been pursuing this philosophy for years now."

Training young players is the club's main goal. "I know that not everyone makes it to the top. But I think around 30 young players have taken their first step at the Swissporarena in the last seven years," says Meyer, praising the work of the youngsters. The aim is for at least a third of the players to come from the club's own youth department.

The FCL's young guns want to shine again this Saturday and maintain their position at the top of the Super League table. blue Sport will broadcast the match against Lausanne-Sport live, kick-off is at 18:00.

