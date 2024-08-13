Former Werder manager Willi Lemke has died. dpa

Together with Otto Rehhagel, he shaped an era at Werder Bremen. He then also became well-known in politics. Willi Lemke has died at the age of 77.

dpa

Willi Lemke is dead. According to his family, the long-time football manager of SV Werder, former Senator for Education in Bremen and special advisor to the UN Secretary-General died on Monday as a result of a brain haemorrhage. The "Weser Kurier" had initially reported.

Lemke was 77 years old and was one of Bremen's best-known personalities. The SPD politician became Werder manager in 1981 and, together with coach Otto Rehhagel, shaped the most successful period in the history of the Bundesliga club. Bremen became German champions in 1988 and won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1992. The DFB Cup victories in 1991 and 1994 were added to this era.

"His surprising and far too early death has brought SV Werder to a standstill for a while," said Werder's managing director Klaus Filbry on Tuesday. "Willi Lemke is undoubtedly one of the greatest personalities in the history of German football. He has done pioneering work in many areas at SV Werder and has left his mark forever. Without his many years of work, the club would not be what it is today."

Lemke returned to politics in 1999. He was Senator for Education and Science in Bremen until 2007 and Senator for the Interior and Sport from 2007 to 2008.

In 2008, the then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon appointed him Special Advisor on Sport for Peace and Development, which Lemke remained until 2016. At the same time, he was also a member of the Supervisory Board of Werder Bremen for a total of 17 years. He chaired the board from 2005 to 2014.

More from the department

dpa