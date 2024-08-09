Issa Hayatou passed away one day before his 78th birthday Keystone

Issa Hayatou, the former interim president of FIFA, is dead. The Cameroonian died on the eve of his 78th birthday in Paris.

SDA

"As a passionate sports fan and IOC member, he dedicated his life to sports administration and FIFA. My condolences go out to his family, friends, former colleagues and everyone who knew him. Rest in peace," FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to his predecessor at the helm of the world governing body in an Instagram post.

Following the suspension of Sepp Blatter in October 2015, Hayatou was FIFA President on an interim basis - until Infantino was elected into office at the end of February 2016. Hayatou, active as an athlete, basketball player and footballer in his youth, also led the African Football Association (CAF) from 1988 to 2017 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The end of Hayatou's career as an official was overshadowed by allegations of corruption, which culminated in a temporary ban imposed by FIFA.

SDA