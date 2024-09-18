In the English League Cup, the decision between Preston and Fulham in the penalty shoot-out was not made until the 34th penalty. There has never been a longer penalty shoot-out on the island.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A historic penalty shoot-out took place in the English League Cup on Tuesday evening.
- Preston North End from the second-highest division prevailed against Premier League side Fulham after 34 penalties were taken.
Preston North End from the Championship, the second-highest division in England, eliminated Premier League club Fulham 16-15 on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Ryan Ledson scored Preston's 34th goal from the spot (only three failed to score).
There has never been a longer penalty shoot-out in England. And the longest known penalty shoot-out in UEFA history was equaled. On August 15, 2024, the decision between Ajax Amsterdam and Panathinaikos Athens in the Europa League qualifiers was also only made after almost half an hour and 34 penalties. Ajax won the penalty shoot-out 13:12 a month ago.
Videos from the department
SDA