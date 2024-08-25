Young-Jun Lee has been a GC player since the end of July. In his first Super League outing, the South Korean U23 international needed just 42 seconds to score his first goal.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young-Jun Lee scores after 42 seconds on his Super League debut.

The GC striker should help Zurich avoid relegation in the coming season. Show more

It took just 42 seconds at the Letzigrund on Saturday evening for Sion to score their first goal. The scorer was GC debutant Young-Jun Lee, who took less than a minute to score his first goal in his very first Super League game.

The South Korean U23 international moved to Zurich from Suwon FC at the end of July and, according to GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz, should help save the Grasshoppers from relegation.

"Don't want to have anything to do with the barrage"

"We signed him so that someone could score goals for us," says Schwarz in an interview with blue Sport. Lee should help to achieve the "goals we have set ourselves". This includes not being relegated this season.

"We want to get stability into our game, win games and we really don't want to have anything to do with the barrage," says Schwarz optimistically.

Lee's goal should boost the GC sporting director's optimism. The Grasshoppers win 3-1 against Sion on Saturday evening to celebrate their first win of the season.

