Lukas Görtler and midfielder Bastien Toma are looking forward to FC St.Gallen's first Conference League home game against Fiorentina. They spoke to blue Sport about the game ahead of the football festival in Eastern Switzerland.

Tobias Benz

FC St.Gallen play their first Conference League home game against Fiorentina on Thursday.

After the 2:6 defeat at Cercle Brugge, the Espen are hoping for a reaction.

Captain Lukas Görtler believes that FCSG could be comfortable in the role of underdog. Show more

After the disappointing start to the Conference League with the 2:6 defeat against Cercle Brugge, FC St.Gallen now want to get off to a flying start at home in their first European Cup home game in eleven years. Their first opponent, however, will be the great Fiorentina at Kybunpark.

The players in green and white are delighted with the prestigious name of their opponents. "It will be a great encounter against a good Italian team. I will enjoy it first and foremost. European games in your own stadium are wonderful," Bastien Toma told blue Sport ahead of the game.

Captain Lukas Görtler is also looking forward to the match in St.Gallen. "An exciting and attractive opponent for us as a team and for the spectators. I'm looking forward to a sold-out Kybunpark. Lots of energy, lots of fire, lots of passion and then we hope to score points."

They are outsiders, so expectations are not so high, says the 30-year-old and sees this as an opportunity. "Everyone knows that Fiorentina are probably the strongest team we'll face on paper. But that's exactly where the opportunity lies. Accepting that we are the underdogs. We already felt comfortable in this role against Trabzonspor and then managed to get good results."

