First his resignation from the German national team, now his return to Pep Guardiola: Ilkay Gündogan leaves FC Barcelona after just one year. Now it's back to the Etihad Stadium instead of Camp Nou.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ilkay Gündogan leaves FC Barcelona after just one year and returns to Manchester City.

Apparently, the Catalans wanted to get rid of the German with his high salary in order to be able to register new signing Dani Olmo.

Manchester is looking forward to the returnee. Pep Guardiola was able to convince Gündogan to make the switch. "I can hardly wait to work with him again," Gündogan also enthuses about his old and new coach. Show more

After a dinner with mentor Pep Guardiola in his Catalan restaurant, Ilkay Gündogan's spectacular return to the club close to his heart, Manchester City, was sealed. "When you leave this place, when you've been away for a year, you start to appreciate the place even more. You realize what you had. You realize how great that time was," says Gündogan, who is celebrating a surprising comeback with the English serial champions after just one year in the service of FC Barcelona. "You realize how big the club is - the best club in the world."

Gündogan and Man City were a unique success story for seven years. The 33-year-old won 14 titles in the Sky Blues' shirt. In the end, he was even captain and extended arm of star coach Guardiola, who had campaigned for the return of his star pupil. "Everyone knows how much respect I have for Pep. He is the best coach in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. I can't wait to work with him again," said the German.

Gündogan makes second future decision

The midfielder, who has signed a contract until the end of the season plus an option for a further year, has thus made another decision about his future in the space of just a few days. It was only on Monday that he announced his departure from the German national team after 82 international matches.

According to consistent reports, Gündogan is even returning to Manchester on a free transfer, although he still had a contract at Barcelona until 2026. He was never really happy at the Catalans, Gündigan himself speaks of a "difficult time" and writes on X in the direction of Barça fans: "If my departure helps the club financially, it makes me less sad."

Dear culers,

after just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my… pic.twitter.com/n9gAhbmpmz — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 23, 2024

According to media reports, the Catalans, who have been coached by former German national team coach Hansi Flick since this season, have previously told Gündogan that he should leave during this transfer window. Gündogan's advisor and uncle Ilhan had stated on August 8 that there was interest from a number of clubs, but that his nephew wanted to stay. Flick recently reported talks with Gündogan, but did not give any details.

What role Olmo played in the transfer

The background to this is apparently the signing of Spanish European champion Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. The financially struggling Catalans reportedly wanted to save Gündogan's million-euro salary at all costs because Olmo, who was signed for 55 million euros, could not yet be registered or play for Barcelona due to Spanish league restrictions.

According to media reports, Gündogan earned 18.75 million euros a year at Barça. A salary that City are happy to pay. The transfer had already been on the cards for the last few days. The breakthrough finally came on Wednesday evening. Gündogan met with Guardiola in the Tast restaurant, of which the coach is a co-owner. City managing director Ferran Soriano was also present. Afterwards, Gündogan was already signing autographs. Everything was familiar. It is fitting that the midfield star has kept his apartment in the city center.

Guardiola raves about Gündogan

In 2016, Guardiola desperately wanted the then BVB star and got him. He was not disappointed. In his last City season to date, 2022/2023, Gündogan even captained the Cityzens and led them to the Champions League, league and cup treble. In total, he won the English championship five times under Guardiola.

"I'm married, but I adore Gündogan," Guardiola once joked. In an interview with Stern magazine in June, he raved about the qualities of the Gelsenkirchen-born player: "Ilkay didn't talk much, but when he did, everyone listened, including me as manager. He's a very clever player, one of the cleverest I've ever coached. He was a key to our success." Now more are to follow.