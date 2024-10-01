Barcelona coach Hansi Flick talks to blue Sport ahead of the Champions League match against Bern Young Boys. The German tactician reveals who will be Barça's No. 1 goalkeeper after ter Stegen's injury.

Tobias Benz

Hansi Flick has been coach at FC Barcelona since the summer of 2024. The season got off to a good start with seven wins from eight La Liga games. In the Champions League, however, the Blaugrana started with a defeat against Monaco.

Flick talks to blue Sport about his first few months with the Catalans, who he sees as Barça's new number one goalkeeper after ter Stegen's serious injury and reveals how much he is looking forward to the new Camp Nou (see video above).

Videos from the department