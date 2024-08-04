FC Basel is said to have advised its captain Fabian Frei to terminate his contract. With Michael Lang, another deserving FCB player has already had to leave recently. The blue Sport experts Dennis Hediger and Georges Bregy miss the appreciation in Basel.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Does FC Basel want to get rid of its record player? According to a media report, FCB has suggested that captain Fabian Frei should terminate his contract.

A week ago, the contract of Michael Lang, who made 221 appearances for FCB during his career, was already terminated.

The blue Sport experts Dennis Hediger and Georges Bregy criticize the Basel club management for their "treatment of people" and "lack of appreciation". Show more

The season has only just begun and FC Basel is already in turmoil again. On the one hand because of the defeats against Lausanne-Sport and Lugano, and on the other because of the suspensions of Thierno Barry and Benjamin Kololli for disciplinary reasons.

And then there are the rumors about the possible termination of Fabian Frei's contract. According to the "Basler Zeitung", FCB is said to have offered the captain such a deal, with the record-breaking Basel player's emotional distress ultimately prompting those responsible to rethink their decision. Frei is now to fulfill his contract, which is valid until the end of the season, after all.

FCB do not wish to comment further on the subject of Fabian Frei. However, the rumor has not been denied. Coach Fabio Celestini simply said before the game against GC on Saturday: "Fabi is training well, he's the captain, we've spoken a lot. That's over, we want to look ahead."

Questionable dealings with club legends

The Frei case fits in with the new FCB, says blue Sport expert Dennis Hediger, who worked as a coach at Basel between 2021 and 2023. "There are one or two points where you have the feeling that you need to change," says Hediger.

The club's vision is to bring in young talent and sell them on quickly for a lot of money. "That might not be the vision of Fabian Frei or Taulant Xhaka. That makes it difficult to reconcile everything." Alongside Frei, crowd favorite Xhaka is also having a hard time at the moment.

Michael Lang (center) has left FC Basel. The other veterans Fabian Frei and Taulant Xhaka are also having a hard time at FCB at the moment. Keystone

Hediger criticizes the "treatment of people". Even in difficult times, you have to help each other. "There are a lot of issues where appreciation is lacking. These are big issues and I have the feeling that they can't be solved overnight."

Bregy: "I think something has happened"

Georges Bregy also criticizes Basel's treatment of deserving players. The blue Sport expert cannot understand why captain Frei is suddenly being questioned after all his merits. "I can't imagine it's because of his attitude. I think something has happened."

Michael Lang, a long-standing FCB professional, has already had to leave and his contract was terminated. Not during the summer break, but after the first game of the season. Bregy shakes his head: "It's the same as with Frei. It should have been resolved before the season."

Club boss David Degen was absent at Lang's farewell, which caused displeasure among some fans. "The club should have communicated that the president was currently absent. They could have made a video message or just said goodbye to the player later when Degen was there," says Bregy. "I think it's special anyway that the president isn't there for a home game. That's a question he has to ask himself."

But now Basel can take a deep breath. With a convincing 3:0 away win, Fabio Celestini's team has at least achieved a sporting breakthrough.