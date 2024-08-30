Yann Sommer's start to the season with Inter and two clean sheets in three rounds a definite success IMAGO/Sportimage

Inter Milan win 4-0 against Atalanta Bergamo, with Yann Sommer making his second clean sheet in three games.

SDA

Atalanta Bergamo, the Europa League winners, made it easy for Inter. An own goal from Berat Djimsiti after just two minutes set the scene for the crushing defeat. Nicolo Barella (10th) and Marcus Thuram scored twice more.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept a clean sheet for the second time in the third championship match (after the 2-0 win against Lecce in the opening round). Sommer only had to save one shot on goal.

SDA