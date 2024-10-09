Jürgen Klopp to work for Red Bull in future. KEYSTONE

Red Bull confirms reports from "Sky" and "Bild": ex-Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp will become head of football at the major Austrian company from January 2025.

Previously,SkyandBildreported that Jürgen Klopp was about to return to the football business. Now it's official: from January 1, 2025, the 57-year-old will take over as head of football at Red Bull.

Interesting fact: Klopp is said to have secured an exit clause in his new contract that will allow him to become head coach of the German national team in the future.

Football break ends again after six months

Klopp left Liverpool FC in May 2024 after nine years as coach. At the time, he announced a break, but said: "Of course I will do something again at some point. I'm too young to just play padel tennis and have grandchildren."

Now the former Dortmund and Mainz coach has already got back into it. Klopp has signed a long-term contract with the Austrian company and will be strategically responsible for the international network of all Red Bull football clubs.

"I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent we have," reads the short message from Red Bull on Instagram and the X platform.

The Austrian group owns the clubs RB Leipzig, Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan). Red Bull has also acquired shares in the English club Leeds United. Klopp will help to further develop RB's playing philosophy and contribute his expertise and network in scouting and the selection of coaches and talents.

