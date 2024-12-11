Juventus Turin exacerbated Manchester City's crisis. The Italian record champions inflict their seventh defeat in the last ten games on the English side. Barça win in Dortmund.

Patrick Lämmle

After four draws in a row, Juventus Turin returned to winning ways. And they did so against struggling Manchester City of all teams. Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie scored in the 2:0 home win. Coach Pep Guardiola's team, who played without the injured Manuel Akanji, had significantly more possession as usual, but as so often in the recent past, did not know what to do with it and must seriously fear for qualification for the knockout round. City still have a one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain in 25th place.

Rare home defeat for Dortmund

FC Barcelona won a turbulent match in Dortmund 3:2. Twice the home team was able to counter a deficit immediately in the person of Serhou Guirassy. Five minutes before the end, however, the Bundesliga club conceded the decisive goal, which was scored by substitute Ferran Torres. Dortmund came close to equalizing again, but were unable to do so. It was the first home defeat for Gregor Kobel and his team-mates since April. Barça are now three points behind leaders Liverpool, while BVB have slipped down to 9th place and must fear for direct qualification for the round of 16.

Arsenal are on course. The English side deservedly won 3-0 against Monaco in London thanks to two goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. With 13 points, they join Liverpool at the top of the table. Arsenal in third place and Milan in 12th are separated by just one point.

Atlético with tenth win in a row

Atlético Madrid, Lille and AC Milan each celebrated their fourth win in the top flight. As expected, Atlético had no trouble against Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava, who are still without points, and celebrated a never-threatened 3:1 victory. It was Diego Simeone's team's tenth win in a row in all competitions.

Lille, who surprisingly defeated both Madrid clubs Atlético and Real this campaign, were beaten 3-2 by Sturm Graz in front of their home crowd. Milan's match-winner against Red Star Belgrade was Tammy Abraham. The Englishman redeemed the fans at the San Siro with his 2:1 goal three minutes before the end.

There was no winner in the goalless duel between Benfica and Bologna. Zeki Amdouni for the Portuguese side and Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye for the Italians could do nothing to change that. All the Swiss players only came on in the final quarter of an hour.

The final two rounds of the Champions League will not be played until after the winter break at the end of January.