Servette rocket Dereck Kutesa is thinking about changing nations sda

The Super League's leading scorer Dereck Kutesa is disappointed that Murat Yakin has not called him up for the national team. "I'm the best in my position in the Super League," says the Servette winger and is thinking aloud about a change of nation to Angola.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Murat Yakin was not called up for the national team, Servette winger Dereck Kutesa is disappointed and is thinking aloud about a switch to Angola.

"Maybe I should play where they want me," says Kutesa.

Nati boss Pierluigi Tami on the Kutesa threat: "We won't let any pressure be put on us." Show more

Dereck Kutesa, 26, a rocket of a winger at Servette, is disappointed that national team coach Murat Yakin has not called him up and has only put him on the pictet list.

Kutesa is not making a murder pit out of his heart. After the 1:1 in St. Gallen, the Super League's top scorer (5 goals) told the media in western Switzerland: "I'm in good form and I think I'm the best in the league in my position."

Kutesa: "Maybe I should play where I'm wanted"

Instead of Kutesa, Christian Witzig was selected: "Of course I'm disappointed. I fought to be selected," the Geneva native continued. Then he says without being asked: "But here's the thing. I'm a national. So maybe I should ask a few questions. I've only played in one friendly game for Switzerland."

Is the Angolan-Swiss thinking about playing for Angola in the future if a call-up comes his way? "I don't know what I would do. But then it would be time to really ask myself that question. Maybe I should play where they want me," says Kutesa.

Tami: "We won't let any pressure be put on us"

Rocket Kutesa threatens to switch nations. Nati boss Pierluigi Tami takes it in his stride. Tami: "We won't allow any pressure to be put on us. I hope he remains patient and performs well on the pitch so that he earns a call-up."

Then Tami also says: "Unlike other nations, Switzerland has the opportunity to choose." Several elements are needed to be called up for the national team. "Potential, class and the will to play for Switzerland."

Kutesa will take note.