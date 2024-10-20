Victor Boniface was a passenger in this car when it crashed. Picture: Instagram/Victor Boniface

Leverkusen goalscorer Victor Boniface was involved in a collision on the way to Frankfurt. The player, who was a passenger, is uninjured according to his club.

Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface was involved in a serious car accident after the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the goal scorer was not injured, his club announced. Bild" first reported on the incident.

Boniface was on his way to Frankfurt airport to pick up friends. He himself was a passenger. It was not known exactly when the accident happened. The team-mate of national team captain Granit Xhaka posted several pictures and videos of the incident on Instagram.

"God said it's not my time yet," the Leverkusen striker wrote on one of the pictures.

"God said my time hasn't come yet." Picture: Instagram / Victor Boniface

The professional has since returned. He is doing well so far, the club confirmed. Boniface only has two minor injuries to his hand.

Leverkusen striker Boniface was involved in a car accident. dpa

