Copa title in 2021, World Cup triumph in 2022 and now the Copa again: Argentina win their next title at the home match of their superstar Messi. Many tears flow - also because Messi has to come off injured.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Argentina defend their 2021 Copa title, beating Colombia 1:0 in the final. Joker Lautaro Martinez scores in extra time.

One fly in the ointment from Argentina's point of view: Lionel Messi was injured in the 66th minute through no fault of his opponent and had to be substituted in tears.

The Copa final was Angel Di María's last appearance in Argentina's national team kit. Show more

World champions Argentina are once again Copa America winners. The team led by superstar Lionel Messi beat Colombia 1:0 (0:0) in the final in Miami after extra time. For 37-year-old Messi, the game ended prematurely in tears. The superstar suffered an unintended injury in the 66th minute of the game and had to be substituted injured in what could be his last major tournament.

The match had started after a delay of almost an hour and a half, as some fans had broken through the barriers around the stadium before kick-off and entered the grounds without permission.

With their 16th Copa title, the Albiceleste are now the sole record champions. Three years ago, Argentina caught up with Uruguay with their first title in 28 years. Colombia missed out on the second Copa title in its history after 2001, when Uruguay won 4-3 on penalties against Canada in the match for third place.

Another record for Messi

The 37-year-old Messi set another record at kick-off: he is the first player to have played in five South American Championship finals. It was also a home game for the multiple World Cup winner, who is under contract with Inter Miami in the USA. However, the game did not start well for Argentina: Colombia put the pressure on from the start - but were not effective enough in the final. The Albiceleste struggled at first.

The score was 0-0 going into the half-time break, during which there was a novelty: pop star Shakira performed in the American football stadium - following the example of the half-time show during the Super Bowl in American football. To mark the occasion, the break was extended from 15 to 25 minutes. Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo had already complained before the game that the players could get cold as a result.

Di María bids farewell to the national team

After the restart, the action was characterized by many fouls. The game went into extra time, which was introduced especially for the final, with no goals scored. In previous matches, a draw meant the game went straight to penalties.

After a beautiful interplay, Lautaro Martínez scored in the 112th minute to make it 1:0. Shortly afterwards, Ángel Di María got his big send-off - the 36-year-old was substituted in tears in his last game for Argentina.

Argentina defend Copa America title - Messi injured - Gallery The match was characterized by many fouls. Image: dpa Lionel Messi had to be substituted injured and in tears. Image: dpa Argentina are once again Copa America winners. Image: dpa Argentina defend Copa America title - Messi injured - Gallery The match was characterized by many fouls. Image: dpa Lionel Messi had to be substituted injured and in tears. Image: dpa Argentina are once again Copa America winners. Image: dpa

